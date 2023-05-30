Home » France has banned short domestic flights
A major country in the European Union bans short-haul domestic flights, with citizens being advised to use the rail alternative. The ban on short flights for trips that can be made in two and a half hours by train has been enacted in France, writes CNN.

“This is an essential step and a powerful symbol in the policy of reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” French transport minister Clement Beaune said in a press release.

“As we fight endlessly to decarbonize our lifestyles, how can we justify using the plane between major cities that benefit from regular, fast and efficient train connections,” he added.

“No one will be fooled by this measure: passengers are naturally moving away from taking flights on these routes,” Guillaume Schmid, former vice president of the Air France pilots’ union, wrote on Twitter.

“Banning flights in France is a symbolic measure but will have very little impact on reducing emissions,” said Jo Dardenne, director of aviation at cleaner transport campaign group Transport & Environment.

