France, High Court promotes pension reform at 64 years old. Rejected the referendum

France, High Court promotes pension reform at 64 years old. Rejected the referendum

In the late afternoon of Friday 14 April, the French Constitutional Council deemed a large part of the reform to be in conformity with the Constitution raises the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The judges instead censured six minor provisions, which however do not undermine the general structure of the law, officially in force at this point.

Rejected the referendum

The Council also rejected the request for a proactive referendum, requested by more than 185 deputies, on another law on the matter, which would have brought the legal retirement age back to 62.

Taking note of the sentence, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne wrote on Twitter that with the Council’s ruling the law arrives “at the end of its democratic process” and that “there are neither winners nor losers tonight”.

Disappointed opposition

The oppositions, on the other hand, have commented bitterly on the choice of constitutional judges. The leader of the Rassemblement national, Marine Le Pen, said that the political fate of the reform “is not yet fixed”, while the founder of the left-wing formation La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, harshly criticized the Council, “more attentive to the needs of the presidential monarchy than to those of the sovereign people”. The Républicains, the post-Gaullist right, instead invited to “respect” the choice of judges.

