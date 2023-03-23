The French President, Emanuel Macron, has imposed a reform of the pension system which increases the retirement age by resorting to forcing measures which the French Constitution provides for, but which had not been used previously and which have triggered strikes and protests all over the country. The reform itself is mild: it raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 for many categories of workers and is motivated by the need to maintain the balance of the pension system.

The protests are hardly justifiable: the sustainability of the pension system is problematic in all advanced countries and the increase in life expectancy creates significant economic problems. Let’s try to make one calculation very simple: let’s imagine a worker who starts working at 21 and stops working at 65 after having paid 45 years of contributions. Suppose this worker earns 12,000 euros a year and pays 5,000 a year as pension provision; it does not matter if he is self-employed and his pension must be deducted from his earnings (i.e. he earns 17 thousand and pays 5 thousand to a pension fund) or if he is an employee (i.e. he earns 12 thousand and 5 thousand are withheld between contributions paid by him and by the employer): what matters is that the provision is equal to 29% of what your income would be (17 thousand) if it weren’t necessary to think about the future.

Suppose the paid-up capital revalues ​​by 0.5% per year more than inflation: this is equivalent to thinking about a revaluation of 0.5% composite in a inflation regime equal to zero. At the age of 65, this worker will be able to count on a pension capital of 251,600 euros (225,000 deriving from contributions paid, the rest from interest), from which he will begin to withdraw 12,000 euros each year; The residue it will continue to appreciate, but there will be a consumption of capital. The capital will be reduced to zero when the worker is just over 86 years old. If the worker dies before this age, the pension system accumulates resources (except for any survivor’s allowance); if he lives longer the pension system has to cope with the accumulated resources or with the contribution of taxation.

The calculation presented here is optimistic and simplistic: for a more accurate estimate of theequilibrium rate you can see, for example, this study by the Bank of Italy; nevertheless it is not unrealistic: the accounts are what they are and there life expectancy of Italians at birth is currently 84 years old, but it must be considered that this value is lowered by infant and youth mortality, of people who do not enter the job and pension system at all. A young person who starts working at 21, as in our example, and is therefore past the infant mortality age has a higher expectation and the 86-year limit is plausible. Practically lower the retirement age it means asking someone else to help pay our pension which will exceed what we have paid or be paid in debt and then passed on to future generations.