France, in Clichy 18 years later. Hate travels on social networks: “There is no future here”

CLICHY-SOUS-BOIS (PARIGI) – “I’m still in shock,” Emmanuel tells us while in the car with his eighteen-year-old friends or so, David and Kevin, staring at the burnt-out door of the town hall of Clichy-Sous-Bois. Two white security men glare at us. They fear the emergence of new violence. But Emmanuel, David and Kevin are three very kind young blacks from this rough banlieue, and they parked right in front of the city ​​hall.

