France in revolt, vandalized and looted shops in Lyon. Riots in Paris where a McDonald’s was attacked (video)

Protests continue across the country France after the death of Nael, the 17-year-old killed by a police officer in Nanterre. TO Paris the police in riot gear are deployed to repress the violence and riots, even with the launch of tear gas, during protests by demonstrators on the streets of the city. In fact, 45,000 agents were deployed in France on Friday 30 June to face a fourth consecutive night of violent riots.

A Lyon numerous shops were vandalized and looted. The city is on fire: fires have been set and fireworks have been set off. Protesters gathered in Place Bellecour, while police continued to patrol the streets in riot gear and armored vehicles.

A Rosny-sous-Bois, a banlieue north of Paris, in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, a group of young people vandalized a McDonald’s. After breaking the windows of the fast-food restaurant, the protesters fled when the police arrived.

