The Constitutional Council approved the article on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64

(LaPresse) The French Constitutional Council has approved the French pension reform, especially the article to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. Dozens of protesters gathered in parts of France on Friday evening at the time of the court’s decision. Macron’s political opponents have vowed to continue pressuring the government to withdraw the law. (LaPresse/AP)