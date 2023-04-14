Home World France in the streets against the pension reform, demonstrators in front of the Hotel de Ville in Paris – Corriere TV
France in the streets against the pension reform, demonstrators in front of the Hotel de Ville in Paris

France in the streets against the pension reform, demonstrators in front of the Hotel de Ville in Paris

The Constitutional Council approved the article on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64

(LaPresse) The French Constitutional Council has approved the French pension reform, especially the article to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. Dozens of protesters gathered in parts of France on Friday evening at the time of the court’s decision. Macron’s political opponents have vowed to continue pressuring the government to withdraw the law. (LaPresse/AP)

April 14, 2023 – Updated April 14, 2023 , 8:57 pm

