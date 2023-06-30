Home » France, inflation in June +5.3%, at its lowest for over a year
France, inflation in June +5.3%, at its lowest for over a year

France, inflation in June +5.3%, at its lowest for over a year

French inflation slows to lowest level in over a year.
The annual change in consumer prices in the euro zone’s second-largest economy came in at 5.3% in June, after 6% in May, statistics agency Insee said. Economists had forecast an increase of 5.4% on average.
Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands all showed a slowdown in inflation this month, along with Spain’s most notable result below the ECB’s 2% target. A euro area-wide report due later in the day is also expected to show weakening growth in core prices.
However, the ECB faces mixed signals. Consumer price growth accelerated this month in Germany and measures of underlying inflation in the eurozone, which have become a key focus of policymakers, are expected to pick up.

