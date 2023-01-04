Listen to the audio version of the article

Surprisingly, inflation slows down in France. According to the national statistics institute, the consumer price index rose in December, year on year, by 5.9% against +6.2% in November. Market expectations were for +6.4%. The slowdown, explains Insee, was caused by the drop in energy prices and “to a lesser extent, services”. The figure for France comes after those of Germany and Spain, both decreasing. In December, consumer prices in Germany decreased by 0.8% compared to the previous month, while on an annual basis the inflation rate increased by 8.6% against 10% in November and 10.4% in October , beating the predictions downwards by around 9%. On 5 January it will be Italy’s turn: in fact, Istat will release the preliminary estimate of December prices.

The drop in energy prices

Expectations were also for price growth in France. The fall in energy prices caused the decline. However, this decline may only be temporary, as the National Statistics Institute warned last month that inflation should peak at 7% in early 2023, before declining more sustainably from March.

Household confidence fell slightly in December to 82 from 83

Household confidence sentiment in France eased slightly in December, stabilizing at a very low level, reported the Insee statistics institute. The indicator summarizing the opinion of households on their financial situation, the possibility of saving, the standard of living in France or even the fear of unemployment stood at 82 last month, against 83 in November. Expectations were for a slightly rising value. The average between 1987 and 2022 was 100.