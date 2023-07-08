France is afraid: every march in memory of Adama Traoré, killed by the police in 2016, has been banned

In the France of riots, the decision of the French authorities to ban the annual march in homage to Adama Traoré, the black boy who died during a police arrest in 2016, is causing controversy. The prefect of Paris will sign an ordinance this morning to ban the demonstration in his memory, scheduled for 3 pm this afternoon in place de la Republique in the French capital. The broadcaster Bfmtv learns it. Assa Traoré, sister of the killed boy, had asked for the procession. The demonstration was initially planned in the Val-d’Oise, but here too it was banned yesterday by the administrative court. Thus the party La France insoumise had reconvened the demonstration in the center of Paris..

Assa Traoré had filed a speedy appeal to the administrative court against the ban imposed by the prefect of the Val-d’Oise. “I hope the judges make the right decision: it is a commemorative, precious and necessary gathering for the whole family,” said the woman interviewed by Franceinfo. In a context already made incandescent by the urban riots following the death of Nahel, the seventeen-year-old killed by a policeman on June 27 in Nanterre, near Paris, Assa Traoré has now accused the prefecture of “throwing fuel on the fire” and of “giving to panic.”

The demonstration in homage to Adama, who has become a symbol of police violence in recent years, was called for this afternoon in the municipalities of Persant and Beaumont-sur-Oise, on the seventh anniversary of his death. Referring to the urban violence of recent days, the prefect of the area, Philippe Court, justified the ban by emphasizing the risk of “serious disturbances to public order”.

Adama Traoré died on July 19, 2016 in the courtyard of the Persan barracks, about thirty kilometers north of Paris, shortly after his arrest by the gendarmes at the end of a chase. The boy’s death – on which justice has yet to pronounce – had led to several nights of riots in the communes of Persan and Beaumont-sur-Oise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

