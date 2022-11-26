“Exactly one year ago, we sealed the union between our two countries with a treaty. On this day, I send a message of deep friendship to the Italian people.” This was written on Twitter, on the anniversary of the signing of the Quirinale Treaty, by French President Emmanuel Macron.
A few hours after President Mattarella’s response: “Authentic friendship that must be nurtured”
