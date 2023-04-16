France, Jean-Marie Le Pen is serious: the founder of the Front National hospitalized for a heart attack

He was admitted to a local hospital Paris after an illness of cardiac origin accused in his home of Rueil-Malmaisonin the residential suburb of the French capital, and it is “serious”, write the newspaper The Parisian and the weekly Point. The conditions of the former president and co-founder of the Front National Jean Marie Le Pen, 94, prompted his wife and other family members to go to his bedside. A friend of the former president reported “a severe state of exhaustion, perhaps of a cardiac nature, which prompted the doctors to hospitalize him immediately”. The last hospitalization of The pen dates back to February 2022 after a slight stroke: recently his health had not given rise to concern. Five-time presidential candidatewho moved away from the lights of politics after the end of his European mandate in 2019, Jean Marie Le Pen continued to comment regularly on current French politics despite leaving the party he had founded and led for decades, after the Front National together with the daughter Marine at the top he decreed theexpulsion of 2015.