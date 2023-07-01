France latest news. In Nanterre the funeral of Nahel. Macron postpones state visit to Germany

More than 1,300 detained in the fourth night of accidents in France, after the killing of 17-year-old Nahel by a policeman. However, Paris speaks of “less intensity of violence”. The clearing of an unauthorized demonstration on the Place de la Concorde took place without any major incidents. Fires have also decreased significantly. Today the funeral of the young man killed in Nanterre

Crowd at Nahel funeral, coffin leaving mosque towards cemetery





In Nanterre, at the funeral of Nahel, the 17-year-old killed by a policeman on Tuesday during a road check, the coffin was carried out of the Ibn Badis mosque and loaded onto a hearse headed for the Mont-Valérien cemetery. Le Monde reports it, adding that the coffin is escorted by young people on scooters and that a young man was scolded by an older person because he was filming the funeral on the phone. The young man’s family had asked journalists not to attend the funeral. According to the BBC there would be a crowd of thousands of people, who would have shouted ‘Justice for Nahel’. Meanwhile, dozens of people wait at the entrance to the cemetery on a quiet hill in Nanterre, with the center of Paris in the distance. Many of the funeral attendees belong to the Muslim community.

Buses and trams stop at 9pm in the Paris region

Buses and trams will stop this evening as yesterday at 21 in all of Ile-de-France, the northern region whose center is Paris, in the context of the situation of unrest and violence that has been going on since the death of 17-year-old Nahel. This was announced by the Ratp, a public body in the transport sector, underlining that the decision was taken in agreement with the police prefecture and has the purpose of guaranteeing the safety of operators and users. “We adapt to the situation in real time, according to the areas, the directives of the prefecture,” explained a spokesman. The subway will observe the week’s timetable this evening: the service will not be extended by an hour as usually happens at the weekend.

Macron will hear from several mayors in the afternoon





French President Emmanuel Macron will hear from several mayors of French cities in the afternoon. This was announced by Bfmtv, citing the Elysée and underlining how in the last few hours numerous local elected representatives have asked for a general curfew and asked for reinforcements to guarantee public order, in the face of the incidents that have been repeated since the death of 17-year-old Nahel.

