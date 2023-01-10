Listen to the audio version of the article

Where will it go up to? At 64? at 65? The mystery will almost certainly be unveiled on Tuesday 10 January, when the French government will present to the public the latest version of its pension reform project: a broad plan, as is appropriate for bringing order to a system that is today very articulated and even messy, for who, however, all the attention has focused on the retirement age, now 62 years old.

Unions united after 12 years

The trade unions, opposed to the initiative desired by President Emmanuel Macron and the government led by Elisabeth Borne, have identified this number, certainly not irrelevant, as the point around which to coagulate citizens’ protests: the president himself, after all, spoke about it as the «only leverage we have», albeit in relation to the objective of avoiding increasing contributions or cutting benefits. Now, for the first time in 12 years, workers’ organizations are united in challenging the government’s choices. Not to mention that 68% of the French are against, according to an Ifop-Fiducial survey, the increase in the retirement age, even if it were limited to 64 years, the most probable hypothesis.

A unanimous no to the increase in the retirement age

On 10 January, not surprisingly, the government will present its project and, at the same time, the unions will decide which protests to stage starting from 21 January. “If Emmanuel Macron wants to make it the mother of all reforms, we will make it the mother of all battles”he said Frederic Souillotgeneral secretary of Labor Force; and even the more moderate CFDT, which appreciated some aspects of the reform, intends to say no to raising the retirement age.

A gradual reform

The reform actually appears to be gradual. The increase in the retirement age – assuming 64 years – should rise gradually, three months a year, for all those born after 1968, in order to reach the goal in 2030, when the social security system will be able come back sustainable. However, the idea of ​​financial equilibrium is more of an obstacle than an argument in favor of consensus for the reform: it is considered as a concession to the markets and their logic, and not a measure of generational equity (the system is and will remain ).

More welfare spending

The government’s other argument was also of little use, which insists – correctly, after all – on the fact that social security accounts in order can allow for greater investments in health care or education. In France, as indeed in Italy, citizens seem to prefer a cash redistribution that improves public services, and a better welfare: the “neoliberal” logic – to use an incorrect and abused label – of private spending to be preferred to intervention public even on classical themes involved everyone.