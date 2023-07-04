France, Macron studies anti-revolt measures. He closed the collection for the officer who fired

12
PARIS — An emergency law to speed up the reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed during the nights of riots. A week after the death of young Nahel, killed by a policeman in Nanterre, Emmanuel Macron announces an accelerated procedure to deal with the devastation of a revolt that seems to be slowly dying out. In the night between Monday and Tuesday, 72 police stops were recorded, with a few isolated clashes.
See also France, more violence against the police. "The sense of insecurity is growing." And Le Pen takes advantage of it