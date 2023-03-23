Listen to the audio version of the article

France takes to the streets again against the pension reform. And violence and riots are repeated.

Massive participation in the first day of national mobilization since Emmanuel Macron inflamed public opinion by pushing the retirement age from 62 to 64 without Parliament’s vote, applying Article 49.3 of the Constitution. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across France in more than 200 protests, 800,000 people marched in Paris alone and 3.5 million across the country, according to the CGT union. According to the authorities, however, the demonstrators were just over a million.

The trade union organizations have announced another day of mobilization for Tuesday 28 March, coinciding with the official visit of King Charles III of England to France.

The black blocs in action

Violent clashes with the police broke out in the capital, with the presence according to the media of about a thousand black blocs. Cobblestones and fireworks were launched at the Parisian procession, even against the agents, while the police repeatedly charged and used tear gas. A policeman was injured by a stone hitting his head. Around thirty were arrested in Paris alone, but arrests were also made in other cities, with clashes in Rennes and Nantes. In all, 123 policemen and gendarmes were injured. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin communicated it. The number of those arrested has now risen to 80.

The accusations of the unions

Emmanuel Macron “threw a can of petrol on the fire”, accused the trade unionist Philippe Martinez, secretary general of the CGT, shortly before the start of the march, while the French president was in Brussels for the European Council. The reference is to the interview released by Macron on Wednesday to Tf1 and France 2, which was followed by 10 million people, in which the French president clarified that there is no turning back on pension reform: “It is not a luxury but a necessity”, and now the opinion of the Constitutional Court is awaited, but it will have to be applied by the end of the year.