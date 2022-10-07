PARIS – “We want to work with Rome but we will monitor respect for rights and freedoms,” says Laurence Boone, new minister for European affairs of the French government. “It is important that the Meloni government remains on the European front against Moscow and in favor of sanctions,” adds Boone, insisting on the concepts of “vigilance and firmness”.

In light of the profound political differences with the majority coming to power in Italy, how will you work with the next Meloni government?

«We will respect the democratic choice of the Italians.