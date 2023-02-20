PARIS. Already under indictment for the serious road accident he caused while driving his car after taking cocaine, the French comedian Pierre Palmade is now also in the crosshairs of an investigation for possession of child pornography images, according to sources judicial.

The new investigation, which makes the future of Palmade, 54, even more difficult, was opened yesterday after a report from the police, but the actor – who had remained in intensive care for a few days after the accident (which caused 3 seriously injured and the loss of a baby to a pregnant woman) – has not yet been questioned about the new allegations. Second BFM TV, a man “contacted the police to claim to be in possession of video and audio proving that Pierre Palmade is in possession of child pornography images”. The investigators will question him “to verify these allegations,” says the broadcaster.

On 10 February Palmade’s car, driven by the actor who had used cocaine and synthetic drugs, had a head-on collision with another vehicle about fifty kilometers from Paris. A third car was involved. The actor, who has been struggling with an addiction to drugs and alcohol for many years, is accused of manslaughter for the death of a fetus of 6 and a half months. The actor has currently avoided prison by agreeing to be referred to a detoxification service of a hospital and to wear the electronic bracelet. In Palmade’s car, at the time of the accident, there were a 33-year-old Moroccan and a 34-year-old Frenchman, who were stopped after fleeing after the crash, the details of which still remain to be clarified. Some witnesses claim that the two would have gone to the actor’s villa to collect objects.

Palmade has not yet expressed himself publicly after the accident, but his sister reported that he feels a feeling of “shame” for “the horror of what happened and what it caused”. The actor was sentenced for the first time for cocaine use in 1995. In 2019, he was arrested for using and buying narcotics after a rape allegation that turned out to be false.