More clashes and tensions between demonstrators and the police in Paris on the sidelines of the protest against the pension reform – which raises the retirement age to 64 – convened on Tuesday evening in the Place de la République. On the spot, the police used tear gas and made several arrests. After the incidents on Monday evening, which lasted until after midnight and ended with just under 300 arrests, the demonstrators gathered this evening in place de la République, under the statue of the Republican Marianne, one of the symbol places of many protests across the Alps, including those of the “yellow vests”. The Attac France association echoed the appeal.

Tensions also on the sidelines of the demonstration in Nantes. Spontaneous demonstration also in Montpellier, where some barricades were erected and then set on fire. Fires also in the city center of Lille.

Macron, the crowd has no legitimacy in the face of a sovereign people

French President Emmanuel Macron, to the majority parliamentarians he received at the Elysée, the day after the adoption of the pension reform by Parliament, warned that “the crowd” demonstrating against the pension reform has no ” no legitimacy vis-à-vis the people who express themselves sovereign through their elected officials”. Promising to defend “the democratic and republican order”, Macron added that “the revolt does not prevail over the representatives of the people”.

The French president said it was necessary to “appease” and “listen to the anger” of the French after the disputed adoption of the pension reform by Parliament. This was reported by the participants of the meeting. “Using the Constitution to pass a reform is always a good thing if we want to be respectful of our institutions”, said the president to justify the use of article 49.3 which allows a law to be passed without passing through parliament unless a a ‘motion of censure’ (no confidence), then assuring that there was “no alternative majority”.

Le Pen, I will not help appease protests

“I will not contribute to putting out the fire” of the protest against the pension reform in France: this is what the leader of the Rassemblement National in the National Assembly, Marine Le Pen, declared, adding that only President Emmanuel Macron has “the keys to a political crisis which he created himself”. Interviewed by France Presse, the candidate defeated by Macron in the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections adds that “the crisis was predictable”. For his part, the leader of France Insoumise (gauche), Jean Luc Mélenchon, accuses Macron of having “set the fire and closed all exit routes”.