Two margin votes, maybe three. Too few. The French government then decided, in order to definitively approve the pension reform, to activate article 49-3 of the Constitution, which makes it possible to avoid voting. Now the opposition has 24 hours to present a motion of censure which, if approved – but this has happened only once since 1958 – would bring down both government and reform.

The reactions are predictable: shouts in the Assemblée at the announcement of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (“Resignation, resignation”, followed by the Marseillaise), while thousands of demonstrators gathered to protest, against what they consider a vulnus to democracy, in the Place de la Concorde in Paris: the Assemblée nationale is immediately across the Seine. The unions promise to continue the protest and the police intervened in the place de la Concorde, in Paris, where demonstrators had flocked by the thousands to protest against the reform. After an attempt to evict the police with water cannons, groups of violent men returned to the attack, devastating and setting fire to vehicles, clashing with the agents. Numerous damages in the nearby, elegant Faubourg Saint-Honoré. At least 120 have been arrested, according to information from France Info.

A forcing

For Macron it was certainly a stretch. Four crisis meetings followed one another at the Elysée, in 24 hours, to understand if the majority would hold. In reality, the front of the Républicains, the neo-Gaullists, has split, who are formally in opposition but are in favor of the reform – which they would have liked even more stringent – to the point of voting for it in the Senate. In the Assemblée, however, about thirty deputies would have voted in favor, explained to Public Sénat, one of the two parliamentary TV channels, the group leader Bruno Retailleau and about twenty against.

Finally Macron made his decision. «My political interest and my political will – he would have said, according to a participant heard by Figaro, at the Council of Ministers – were to go to the vote. Among all of you, it is not I who risks my place and my seat. But I consider that at the moment the financial risks are too great».

“You can’t bet on the future of our pensions,” Borne said in the assembly announcing the 100th recourse to article 49-3 of the Fifth Republic. “It is on your reform, on Parliament’s text that I am ready to take my responsibilities,” he added, referring to the fact that on Wednesday the joint commission made up of deputies and senators agreed on a text, then approved by the Sénat with 193 votes in favor and 114 against.