France Presse reporter Arman Soldin killed in a bombing in eastern Ukraine

The agency’s reporter and image reporter France Press, Arman Soldinwas killed today while on the front in the east of theUkraine. This was announced by the French press agency itself, one of the three most important in the world, for which Soldin worked as coordinator video. The reporter of 32 years old died in an attack carried out with rockets gradcolleagues said France Press who were with him, all unharmed. The bombing it happened around 16.30 local time (3.30 pm in Italy) around Chasiv Yarlocality near Bakhmuttargeted daily by Russian forces.

The AFP journalists, who regularly go to the epicenter of the fighting, were together with the Ukrainian military when they found themselves in hellfire. “All agency is devastated“, declared the managing director of the France Press, Fabrice Friesadding that Soldin’s death “is a terrible reminder of the risks eh dangers to which i are compared journalists in the newspaper covering the conflict in Ukraine”. The director of the agency, Phil Chetwyndpaid tribute to the memory of a journalist “bravecreative and tenacious“.

Read Also “Putin deceived, the Kremlin fails to defend Russia”: Prigozhin’s new attack on Moscow’s leaders

Soldin was video coordinator in Ukraine since September 2022 and went very often to the forehead. On May 1, he had posted a video of him under a shower of rockets on his Twitter profile: “One of the worst experiences lived since I’ve been in Ukraine – he wrote on Twitter -, with explosions less than fifty meters. Pure terror.” In another post he wrote: “A miracle that nobody was hit. We weren’t going to a ‘particularly dangerous place’, but we were most likely spotted by a drone of Russian observation, despite the weather. The longest 30 seconds of my life.”

See also Moscow, for the Victory Day parade only one tank of an 89-year-old model

The young journalist had been among the reporters of the France Press they had covered i first days dell’Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. “He was enthusiastic, energetic, courageous. He was a true field reporter, always ready to go, even in the most difficult areas”, recalled the Europe director of AFP, Christine Buhagiar. Recruited in Rome in 2015 as an intern, before joining the correspondence office of London the same year, Arman, of French nationality and Bosnian origins, was born in Sarajevo. A video of him and his colleagues is also circulating on social networks, in recent days, when they saved a riccio battered ended up inside a trench. It is at least the eleventh operator of the media to be killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, the February 24, 2022.