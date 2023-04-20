Home » France, protesters raid the Paris Stock Exchange. Today Macron in Ganges amidst massive security measures
by admin
A group of protesters invaded this morning the lobby of the French stock exchange Euronext, in the Parisian district of La Defense. The initiative is part of the wider protest mobilization against the pension reform launched by the Macron government. The pictures show a group of railway workers and other workers who burst into the building chanting and waving union flags. The protest, that is finished around 1pm it had no impact on trading operations. It is yet another symbol of capitalism that is being targeted by protesters. In recent days, the raids had affected a headquarters of the US financial giant BlackRock and boutiques of the mega French luxury group Lvmh that the day before had released a quarterly with record profits. Disputed yesterday in Alsace, the president Emmanuel Macron is today in Ganges, Occitania, amidst massive security measures that keep protesters at a distance.

Video Twitter/Jerome Rodrigues/No pasaran no border

