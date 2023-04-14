PARIS. New chapter in the deep social crisis caused by the pension reform: now all eyes are on the Constitutional Council which tomorrow will rule on the validity or otherwise of the controversial text. The situation in the country remains incandescent

«More than a million people» protesters to hear the data released by the CGT, the French trade union confederation. According to the police, however, there were 380,000 demonstrators today. Protests are down: it is in fact the lowest participation claimed by the union since the beginning of the protests. In the demonstrations in Paris, 36 people were arrested and a dozen policemen were injured. New protests are expected tomorrow, on the day in which, in the late afternoon, the decision of the Constitutional Court is expected, which will rule on the validity or otherwise of the controversial text.

In Nantes and Rennes, among the most active cities in contesting the text, local traffic was blocked yesterday by hundreds of demonstrators, who were then evacuated by police officers. Students from Paris and Ile de France want to demonstrate in front of the Constitutional Council tomorrow, while the Paris III faculty has been occupied since the day before yesterday, again in protest at the reform desired by President Emmanuel Macron. In a climate of tension, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne yesterday concluded consultations with political forces and social partners, to lay the foundations for dialogue and collaboration on future projects.

Over the weekend, according to Bfmtv, Borne will report the outcome of the consultations to President Macron. However, at the moment, the government, trade unions and detractors of the reform are suspended from the expected pronouncement of the ‘Council of Wise Men’, which finds itself in the uncomfortable role of referee in the tug of war that began last January. «Friday will be the arrival point of the democratic path. We await the decision of the Constitutional Council,” government spokesman Olivier Veran said yesterday. “Never has a pension reform generated so many hours of debate in Parliament”. The Constitutional Council could validate the entire text or censor some of its passages if deemed unconstitutional, potentially forcing the executive to review the reform.