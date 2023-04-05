Home World France raises the age limit to become an army reservist to 70
France raises the age limit to become an army reservist to 70

France raises the age limit to become an army reservist to 70

“We will raise i age limits: now we will be able to be reservists in the army up to 70 years of age and up to 72 years for some specialist functions”. There France decides to raise the age limit to become reservist of the army: he announced it during an interview with Rtl the defense minister Sebastien Lecornuwhich on Tuesday 4 April presents the future law of military planning 2024-2030 in the council of ministers. In France, the age limit for becoming army reservists is currently between 62 and 65, ministerial sources specified. Determined to strengthen the “moral strength” of the nation, the president, Emmanuel Macron has the goal of doubling the number of reservists currently stuck at 40 thousand. Recruiting and raising the age limit for reservists are “key” elements for Minister Lecornu, who aims to reach “300,000 soldiers in the long term, 100,000 of whom are reservists”.

