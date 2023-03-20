In France, by just nine votesthe “transpartisan” no-confidence motion calling for the fall of the government of Elisabeth Borne after the blitz on the pension reform. The text, presented by the independent party Lit and supported by all oppositions (from right to left) did not pick up the 287 votes needed. Immediately afterwards, a second motion was also rejected, presented instead by National Gathering Of Marine Le Pen. He leader of France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Melenchon, immediately after the vote, he incited people to protest: “What it was not possible to achieve with a normal parliamentary vote, we must achieve with protests, strikes, demonstrations,” he told BFM TV. “Now is the time to move on to popular distrust.” Protesters have started gathering in the area Bourbon Palace and place de la Concorde: clashes were reported after some threw objects at the police who had given orders to disperse the unauthorized demonstration. In response, there were several charges and tear gas. The situation in the French capital is very tense.

The move by the opposition came after the president’s decision Emmanuel Macron to carry on the hotly contested pension reform without going through the vote of Parliament and therefore by activating the mechanism envisaged by article 49.3 of the Constitution. A choice that has further inflamed social tensions in the country, which has been on strike for weeks against the increase in the retirement age. The Républicains were decisive and decided to stay with the government, despite the fact that there have also been defections from the moderate wing. The prime minister, taking the floor in the Chamber, defended the provision and accused the detractors of “anti-parliamentarianism”. While he was reading his speech the deputies of the radical left (La France Insoumise) have left the Chamber. “Songs, shouts, invectives, banging on the benches: this is the spectacle certain deputies indulged in last Thursday”, said Borne in reference to the blitz a few days ago, when the opposition intoned the Marseillaise preventing her from speaking. “It was not an isolated fact, but the paroxysm of whole weeks in which we saw anti-parliamentarianism in all its manifestations,” she said. “Surgery after surgery I have found that there really are no limits to duplicity. It is the same people who have done everything to limit the debate who are now coming to reproach us for having limited the debate. These behaviors are serious.”

The debate in the Chamber – The climate of the last few days and in particular the polls according to which two-thirds of the French say they are displeased with the government suggested that there could be a twist in the Chamber. The first to speak was Charles of Courson, leader of Liot, the small independent centrist party that presented the “transpartisan” motion. De Courson, a noble and senior state official who later became a parliamentarian, is one of the first and most ardent protesters of the pension reform. “Contrary to what the President of the Republic said – said De Courson to applause – the French did not elect him to raise the legal age to retire to 64 or 65, many of us voted for him ‘by default ‘”. De Courson is of noble family, distant heir of Louis-Michel Lepeletier de Saint-Fargeau, who in 1793 voted to condemn the king to death, Louis XVI.

Instead, the president of the Macronian majority group Renaissance intervened against the motions of censure, Aurore Berge, and his voice was long covered by boos and shouts of the opposition. There are many empty seats in the parliamentary hall right in the center, on the benches of the majority. In fact, the deputies of Renaissance were largely absent as their vote is not necessary. Bergé threw herself, amidst cries, against a “motion of censure that wants to stop the country and aims to block it in the squares”. He then made fun of the aims of an alleged “common government” of those who today vote against the government together: “They should explain what government they are preparing – he said – with Charles de Courson, Marine Le Pen, Mathilde Panot and Aurélien Pradé”. The deputies of the Rassemblement National then denounced “the chaos” of the executive with a Macronist traction, “bogged downon the disputed pension reform. In the classroom, the Lepenist deputy, Laure Lavalette, also pleaded a “dissolution” of the National Assembly.

Immediately afterwards, the deputy from France Insoumise took the floor Mathilde Panot: “Emperor Caligula was also defeated. After looking in the mirror. May Emmanuel Macron contemplate his reflection. He will soon be able to see his fall in it,” he said. In the Paris courtroom, the leftist MP also declared that “the desire to beat Macron and his reform has become contagious”. Then, addressing the premier, Elisabeth Borne, you said “the outcome of this motion of censure matters little. You have already lost. For many, your government is already dead”.

Shortly before the vote, Prime Minister Borne invited several ministers to a business lunch at Palazzo Matignon, the Parisian equivalent of Palazzo Chigi. The lunch, specifies an executive adviser, had the aim of showing that the ministers “support” the head of government in this test. Interviewed this morning by France Info, the Minister of Transport, Clement Beaune, had said that despite the social protest raging in the country, Borne “can and must remain in his post. She is a woman, a political leader, who we need to lead the government of France in the coming months ”. Last night Emmanuel Macron, who in the event of no confidence and the fall of the government would have had to dissolve the chambers, had written a letter in which he hoped that the reform could reach “the end of its democratic path”. The oppositions were ready for anything: Marine Le Pen had promised all the Républicains that, if they voted no confidence, in the event of the dissolution of the chambers and new elections, she would not present competing candidates in their constituencies. On the far left, the trade unions e Jean-Luc Melenchon they continued to reiterate that the mobilization would continue in any case, even if the government does not fall this afternoon.

The strikes – The protests have been going on for weeks. It was also reported today that several petrol stations in southeastern France are affected by fuel shortages. According to data consulted by France Press, the situation in the rest of the country, on the other hand, appears to be stable overall. Today, as of 10:30 in the morning, about 8% of the country’s gas stations were low on gasoline or diesel. Numerous departments are experiencing a more worrying situation due, according to a trade union, to a sort of “panic” effect linked to the appeal of various union leaders to fill up with petrol.