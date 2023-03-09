Listen to the audio version of the article

During the night between 7 and 8 March, the French Senate decided to use an article of its internal regulation to speed up discussion and vote on the key article of the pension reform, known above all for raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 . A choice that has unleashed chaos in the courtroom and prompted several left-wing senators to leave the hemicycle in protest.

The “closure of the debates”, foreseen by article 38 of the regulation, was proposed by the president of the group of republicans Bruno Retailleau on the series of amendments aimed at suppressing article 7 of the reform. It is the first time that the option has been used, a tear that has enraged the socialist, communist and ecological senators against the “maneuvers” of the right-wing majority in the upper house, under the leadership of Gérard Larcher. “This procedure is an act of weakness on the part of the senatorial right,” reacted the president of the communist majority group Eliane Assassi.

In France, one million protest against the reform

The nocturnal chaos of the Senate comes at the end of a day that saw at least one million French take to the streets against the reform, even though the CGT union has estimated 700,000 demonstrators in Paris and 3.5 million across the country.

The unions have called for the demonstrations to be extended over the weekend, warning that the situation could become “explosive” if the government does not “withdraw its project immediately”. The hope of the social partners was that the mobilization would undermine President Emmanuel Macron’s bill, while the text is under discussion in the Senate. At the moment Macron has not gone too far, with a silence that is judged “a serious democratic problem” by the social parties.

Protesters took to the streets in Paris, Marseille, Nice and other cities across the country, with minor clashes with police recorded in Nantes, Rennes and Lyon. In Paris, police used tear gas to prevent some protesters from carrying out violent attacks on banks and shops. Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said 43 demonstrators were arrested during a march attended by 81,000 people.