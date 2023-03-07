Home World France, roadblocks and shops damaged: protest against pension reform continues – Video
World

by admin
Demonstrations today across the France against the pension reform wanted by the president Emmanuel Macron, which provides for the increase of the retirement age to 64 years. More than 250 protests are expected in Paris and other cities in what organizers hope will be the largest show of force against the reform after nearly two months of demonstrations. The law is being debated in the French Senate this week. In the images, yesterday’s protests in eastern France.

