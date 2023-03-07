Demonstrations today across the France against the pension reform wanted by the president Emmanuel Macron, which provides for the increase of the retirement age to 64 years. More than 250 protests are expected in Paris and other cities in what organizers hope will be the largest show of force against the reform after nearly two months of demonstrations. The law is being debated in the French Senate this week. In the images, yesterday’s protests in eastern France.

The article France, roadblocks and shops damaged: the protest against the pension reform continues – Video from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

