PARIS – The book was born out of a fascination for Vladimir Horowitzbut the second novel of the minister Bruno the Mayor is causing a sensation not so much for the figure of the great American pianist of Russian origin to whom it is dedicated, but for some erotic passages. After the minister Marlene Schiappaappeared (not nude) on the cover of Playboy, a new media case shakes the French government led by the prim prime minister Elisabeth Borne.