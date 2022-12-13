PARIS – After three months of hearings, the trial on the Nice attack ends. There were eight people in the dock with one major absentee: the perpetrator of the attack that killed 86 – including 15 children – on the Promenade des Anglais on the evening of July 14, 2016. The Tunisian Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlelwho had crashed a truck into a crowd gathered to watch the national holiday fireworks, was killed by police on the night of the massacre.