France, sentences up to 18 years for the eight accused of the Nice attack

France, sentences up to 18 years for the eight accused of the Nice attack

PARIS – After three months of hearings, the trial on the Nice attack ends. There were eight people in the dock with one major absentee: the perpetrator of the attack that killed 86 – including 15 children – on the Promenade des Anglais on the evening of July 14, 2016. The Tunisian Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlelwho had crashed a truck into a crowd gathered to watch the national holiday fireworks, was killed by police on the night of the massacre.

