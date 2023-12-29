France, star chef removed from hotel in Biarritz for hazing. But the assistant chef denies it: “It was a joke between friends”

Fired for hazing incident the French starred chef Aurélien Largeau of the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz defends himself and denies the accusations. “I formally contest the accusations made against me by some media and I would like to state that the facts reported do not reflect reality at all,” he explained to France Blue Country Basqueand the 31-year-old chef who was fired by the Hyatt Group (which described what happened as a “concerning incident” that does not represent our values) who runs the restaurant that won a Michelin star last year. For Largeau, who is considered one of the most promising chefs in France and who was hired in 2020 to lead the gastronomic restaurant of the luxury hotel, the facts reported on what happened last December 2 in the kitchen regarding an «alleged humiliating episode of hazing against a kitchen assistant are false and defamatory.”

According to what was reported by the French press and in particular by the newspaper South West on December 2nd for several hours a young kitchen assistant was tied naked to a chair with an apple in his mouth and a carrot between his buttocks and all in front of the members of the brigade led by Largeau. According to the French press, the images were recorded and shared on social media, which have since been removed. Largeau in response to the requests of France Blue Basque Country he stated “that I condemn any mistreatment, hazing or humiliation within a kitchen brigade and will never associate myself with such behaviour”. The chef says he is “devastated” by the impact of this story on his image and honor.

Lucas, the kitchen assistant who is said to be at the center of the hazing episode, also denies what happened: «It was a simple joke between friends». «The only phone calls I receive – he explains to the microphones of ‘France Bleu Pays Basque’ – are those from my former boss, Aurélien Largeau, who asks me how I’m going through all this. People talk about me with a carrot in my buttocks and an apple in my mouth, but it’s not true”, explains the young man, who adds that he can no longer sleep and is harassed on social media. Lucas, who left Biarritz in recent days, explains that «I started my new job and when I go around the club (in Paris) I am judged harshly. All I can say is that I left of my own free will. It was a joke between friends that took on enormous media proportions.”

Meanwhile, the Bayonne Prosecutor’s Office, on its own initiative, opened a judicial investigation into the allegations of sexual assault and violence. Contacted by the French newspaper Release, prosecutor Jérôme Bourrier said he had not received any complaints so far. The prosecutor’s office responded that he only had «the elements provided by the newspaper South West».

