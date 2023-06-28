France, tensions and clashes between residents of the Parisian suburbs and the police after the killing of a 17-year-old by an officer

Night of Clashes at Nanterrein the western suburbs of Pariswhere a police officer shot and killed a 17 year old boy that he was driving a car and had reacted to the orders of the officers who had stopped him. The agent, whose responsibility was ascertained through a video circulated on social media, is currently in prison. The teenager’s death and his circumstances aroused emotion and anger in Nanterre, the Parisian banlieue city where he lived. Tensions between residents and the police erupted in the early evening and continued, spreading to other municipalities in the northern suburbs of the Paris region. Firecrackers were set off in Nanterre and fires started. Protesters also erected some barricades.

