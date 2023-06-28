Home » France, tensions and clashes between residents of the Parisian suburbs and the police after the killing of a 17-year-old by an officer
World

France, tensions and clashes between residents of the Parisian suburbs and the police after the killing of a 17-year-old by an officer

by admin
France, tensions and clashes between residents of the Parisian suburbs and the police after the killing of a 17-year-old by an officer

Night of Clashes at Nanterrein the western suburbs of Pariswhere a police officer shot and killed a 17 year old boy that he was driving a car and had reacted to the orders of the officers who had stopped him. The agent, whose responsibility was ascertained through a video circulated on social media, is currently in prison. The teenager’s death and his circumstances aroused emotion and anger in Nanterre, the Parisian banlieue city where he lived. Tensions between residents and the police erupted in the early evening and continued, spreading to other municipalities in the northern suburbs of the Paris region. Firecrackers were set off in Nanterre and fires started. Protesters also erected some barricades.

Previous Article

French suburbs in revolt over the death of a 17-year-old, killed by the police: barricades and fires during the night, 24 officers injured. Thirty-one stop

See also  Brigitte Macron sues the instigators of false news about her sex change

You may also like

At the Lgbt+ festival in Kiev I felt...

the video on social networks – Corriere TV

Meloni, jab at the ECB: raising interest rates...

IVECO GROUP Partnership with Air Liquide to pave...

Dolphin mothers raise their voices to call their...

MAZO Madriz announces its first names, venues and...

Rufus Wainwright, review of his album Folkocracy (2023)

Non-performing loans and BTp, with Basel 3+ for...

One of the top Russian army commanders has...

Chengdu will open 6 new international routes and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy