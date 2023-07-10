Home » France, the actor Youssouf Traoré tackled and held face down by agents during the demonstration in memory of his brother (video)
A video shows the heavy and violent arrest of Youssouf Traore occurred in Paris, France during the banned rally in memory of his brother Adamawho died shortly after being arrested by the gendarmes in 2016. Youssouf Traoré was tackled and held face down by several police officers, resulting in a large number of wounds, bruises, physical damage and injuries.

The article France, the actor Youssouf Traoré tackled and held face down by the agents during the demonstration in memory of his brother (video) comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

