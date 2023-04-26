France, the body of a 5-year-old girl found in a garbage bag: a 15-year-old already under investigation for sexual assault arrested

A day after the discovery of the body of a 5 year old girl in a garbage bag in Ramberviller in the Vosges region, from France comes the news of the detention of a 15-year-old teenager already under investigation since last year for rape of a minor. The news was released by the Epinal prosecutor’s office. The body of the little girl, undressed, was discovered yesterday afternoon in a garbage bag inside a council house. The discovery had taken place after the indications of a boy who had contacted the police. Immediately arrested on suspicion of murder of the little girl, the 15-year-old was found to be under investigation for kidnapping, rape and violence against a minor, for facts dating back to February 2022. While awaiting trial, the boy had been entrusted to an educational center without freedom to leave freely until February 2023, the date on which – according to the reconstruction of the prosecutor’s office – he returned home. A psychiatric report ordered on him had ruled out mental disorders. “Why did they let him out? – the mother of the murdered girl shouted today in front of journalists – whoever did such a thing must pay, because I pay with my whole life”. According to the town’s mayor, Jean-Pierre Michel, the boy’s return to Rambervillers “worried the police, who were attentive” to his moves. Local sources, interviewed by the media, reported a boy with disturbing, provocative, sometimes threatening behavior.

