France, the city of Pantin will be called Pantine to support women’s rights

If it had happened in Italy, the news would sound more or less like this: for 2023 the city of Cuneo will change its name to Cunea, it is the decision of the mayor Patrizia Manassero as a commitment to the fight for gender equality.

And instead it happened in France. The protagonist city of the case is Puppeta municipality in the northern suburbs of Paris, which throughout 2023 will change its name to Pantene.

