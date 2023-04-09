Home World France, the country of longevity, has 30,000 centenarians: ranking first in Europe – yqqlm
France, the country of longevity, has 30,000 centenarians: ranking first in Europe

France, the country of longevity, has 30,000 centenarians: ranking first in Europe

Fast Technology news on April 8th, on the 5th of this month, a report released by the French National Institute of Statistics and Economics (Insee) showed that,France now has 30,000 centenariansthis figure has risen sharply since the 1960s, an increase of nearly 30 times, and France is currently the country with the largest number of centenarians in Europe.

Of the over 30,000 centenarians, 86% are women, Studies have shown that no matter what age, the death rate of women is lower than that of men, especially after the age of 60, the gap between men and women is widening. The data shows that women account for 53% of the 60-year-old population, 61% of the 80-year-old population, and 73% of the 90-year-old population.

The report also counts the current living conditions of centenarians,50% of them live in nursing homesOf the remaining half, 33 percent live alone, 12 percent live with another person, usually their own children, and only 4 percent live with their partner.

In addition, the study also said that the number of centenarians will increase over time,It is predicted that by 2040, France will have 76,000 centenarians; and by 2070, that number could reach between 100,000 and 600,000.

Their longevity, research suggests, is partly due to their economic self-sufficiency, combined with advanced education, a higher overall standard of living, and better access to health care.

