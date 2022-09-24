Home World France: The Eiffel Tower will turn off its lights ahead of schedule to save electricity – yqqlm
France: The Eiffel Tower will turn off its lights early to save electricity

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-24 07:49

This is the Eiffel Tower, a landmark building in Paris, France, photographed on September 22.

Xinhua News Agency reported that in line with France’s energy-saving plan, the Eiffel Tower in Paris will turn off its lights at 23:45 from September 23, more than an hour earlier than usual, to save electricity. The Eiffel Tower is usually lit until 1am.

On September 22, a man recorded a video for the flashing lights of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, at the hour.

This is the Eiffel Tower, a landmark building in Paris, France, with lights flashing on the hour on September 22.

This is the Eiffel Tower, a landmark building in Paris, France, photographed on September 22.

This is the Eiffel Tower, a landmark building in Paris, France, photographed on September 22.

This is the Eiffel Tower, a landmark building in Paris, France, photographed on September 22.

Source: Xinhua News Agency Author: Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing Photo Editor: Chen Zhouying
See also  Russia-Ukraine war, Heineken announces exit from the Russian market

