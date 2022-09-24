Home World France: The Eiffel Tower will turn off its lights early to save electricity
France: The Eiffel Tower will turn off its lights early to save electricity

2022-09-24 10:14:15Source: Xinhua News Agency

This is the Eiffel Tower, a landmark building in Paris, France, photographed on September 22.

In line with the French energy conservation plan, the Eiffel Tower in Paris will turn off its lights at 23:45 from September 23, more than an hour earlier than usual, to save electricity. The Eiffel Tower is usually lit until 1am.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

