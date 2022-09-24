This is the Eiffel Tower, a landmark building in Paris, France, photographed on September 22.

On September 22, a man recorded a video for the flashing lights of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, at the hour.

This is the Eiffel Tower, a landmark building in Paris, France, with lights flashing on the hour on September 22.

In line with the French energy conservation plan, the Eiffel Tower in Paris will turn off its lights at 23:45 from September 23, more than an hour earlier than usual, to save electricity. The Eiffel Tower is usually lit until 1am.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing