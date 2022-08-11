The huge fire that is raging in southwestern France and which has already devoured 6,200 hectares of forest, causing the evacuation of 10,000 people, has revived. The country is currently hit by a new heat wave even if temperatures are less intense than last July when in several regions it touched 40 Celsius.

The fire that is worrying is the one that broke out on Tuesday afternoon in Saint-Magne, in the Gironde department that Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will visit today together with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. The latter, yesterday, during a trip to the Aveyron department (south), declared that he had “great suspicions that the fire that has started again is the work of arsonists. This morning there were eight fires, between 8 and 9, which started within a few hundred meters of each other, which is quite unusual “, the minister noted, recalling that” nine out of ten fires are arson. “.

Faced with the “violent” resumption of these fires, the minister announced the strengthening of the means which now include “more than 1,000 firefighters, 9 planes and two helicopters for water bombardment”. The colossal fire was considered under control until Tuesday, when the flames regained strength, perhaps due to a malicious act, thanks to drought and high temperatures. In its first wave, which began a month ago, 14,000 hectares had already gone up in smoke.