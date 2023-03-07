Home World France, the great day of protest against the pension reform. The unions: “Let’s stop the country”
PARIS – It is the big day of protest against the pension reform. The unions threaten to “stop the France”: paralysis in public transport, closed schools, stopped trains, blocked highways and closed petrol stations. Over 260 demonstrations are planned throughout the country, between 1.1 and 1.4 million demonstrators are expected (the unions are aiming for figures above 2-2.5 million).

