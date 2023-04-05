Was a failure” the expected meeting between the French premier, Elisabeth Bornehey labor unions protesting against the reform of pensions. Word of the leader of the CFDT, Lawrence Bergershared by all the French trade unions, which for Thursday they called one new day of strike and mobilisations, the eleventh since the protests began. “See you tomorrow at street everywhere,” union leaders said. atArch of Triumph one also appeared banner of protest with the inscription “64 is not!“, referring to theage decided by the government for retirement.

Read Also Paris, the garrison of teachers and parents for the arrest of two 15-year-olds after the strike in the high school: “The police scare us. But the more they repress, the more we are united”

As widely expected, Prime Minister Borne did not want to hear about the request from the US front 8 unionsthat – unconditional – of a pure and simple withdrawal of the reformalready approved in Parliament. The meeting – after just under 3 months total absence of dialogue – had already started in general pessimism. The government deems it already approved and awaiting validation by the Constitutional Council. Sophie Binetthe first woman just elected to lead the CGT, had announced that the summit “could last 5 minutes“. Eventually the meeting a Matignon Palace it lasted just 55 minutes and at the end Binet herself denounced a meeting”useless“.

Read Also France, young people march for workers and against Macron: “We aspire to another society. Who saves the planet and fights against inequalities”

“We – said Binet – have come to ask for the withdrawal of the reformto pensions in the name of millions of workers mobilized for three months. The prime minister told us she could not accept the request, thus choosing to send us back to the squares. We decided to put an end to this useless meeting when the prime minister indicated to us that she will continue to govern against the country“. The CGT leader described Elisabeth Borne’s executive as “radicalised, obtuse and disconnected”. “We live one severe crisis democratic“, the secretary of the first trade union of France Cfdt increased the price Lawrence Berger, after abandoning the meeting with the premier. In a message posted on TwitterBerger then clarified his thoughts: “Responsibility, wisdom, would have been of listen the mobilization social withdrawing the measure which provides for the raising of the retirement age to 64 years. It is not so”. Then the call to workers to join the new day of strikes and demonstrations, scheduled for tomorrow.

Read Also French Deputy Minister Marlène Schiappa poses on the cover of Playboy. Prime Minister Borne: “Out of place in the current context”

I disagreements on the progressive increase of the retirement age from 62 to 64 years “they didn’t allow to discuss in depth” with the trade unions. But “I don’t want to go on without the social partners“, declared instead the premier after the meeting. Borne confirmed that he had illustrated to the social partners “the need of this reform” which has now become law and pending the go-ahead from the constitutional council, the 14 April. “We evoked other themes, le careers longthe strenuous trades, the careers professionalthe occupation of seniors…” But “disagreements on the retirement age did not allow for in-depth discussions”, continued the president’s loyalist Emmanuel Macronaccording to whom this morning’s meeting with the unions represented a “stage important“.