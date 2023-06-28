France, the police shoot and kill a 17-year-old boy: tensions in the suburbs of Paris

Tensions in France after a 17-year-old was killed by a police officer. It happened in Nanterre, a municipality located in the northwest banlieue of Paris. In the morning a young man did not stop at a checkpoint and an officer shot and killed him. Calls for retaliation have been launched since the tragedy. The first incidents occurred in the late afternoon a few hundred meters from the victim’s home.

In the evening, tensions erupted in different parts of the city. Vehicles and dumpsters were set on fire and clashes between youths and police ensued. Barricades were erected, bus shelters were destroyed and billboards were set on fire. Nine people were arrested, police said. Two units of mobile forces, on the recommendation of the Ministry of the Interior, were deployed for the night in the departmental capital of Hauts-de-Seine. The circumstances of the tragedy, which occurred this morning at 8:15 in Place Nelson-Mandela, are not yet clear. Police officers on motorcycles had stopped the driver of a Mercedes for a check, after noticing several violations of the highway code. The young man would have first stopped his vehicle, then would have restarted suddenly. According to the police version, an officer fired while the young driver ran over him. In a video, widely circulated on social media, we see instead that the policeman who fired was not positioned in front of the vehicle but at the height of the left front door. In these images we see the officer aiming his weapon at the driver and shooting at point blank range as the vehicle drives off. The authorities have opened two investigations.