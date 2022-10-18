Listen to the audio version of the article

In France, staff from the railways and energy and other key sectors on strike to ask for greater sharing of corporate profits: therefore the pressure on President Emmanuel Macron is growing to take further measures to alleviate the impact of the increase in inflation. Commuters will have to experience travel disruptions on regional trains and buses throughout the day, while some Eurostar services between Paris and London have been canceled. The CGT union also asked port workers to suspend their activity for several hours.

The general strike comes in the wake of weeks-long lockdowns in refineries and fuel depots that have led to shortages in nearly a third of the country’s gas stations, and follows demonstrations on Sunday 16 October in protest against price hikes. Eight unions and student organizations that called for a strike also oppose the government’s decision to force some employees of refineries owned by the oil majors Total Energies SE and Exxon Mobil Corp. to re-supply motorists with fuel.

Uphill road for the 2023 maneuver

Today’s strikes, Tuesday 18 October, add to a list of challenges for Macron, who lost an absolute majority in the lower house of parliament in the June 2022 elections, with repercussions on the government that will be forced to fight for sufficient support. to pass the budget bill for 2023, forcing him to resort to a controversial expedited decree process.

To date, President Macron has committed over € 100 billion in measures to protect households and businesses from the energy crisis, and the first moves to limit pre-war electricity and gas prices in Ukraine have helped maintain inflation rates. of the country below that of neighboring Europe countries. The government has warned that his generosity will not last forever, in view of the expiration of the discounts on gasoline which will expire at the beginning of next year, the stop to the regulated increases in energy prices of up to 15 percent. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has raised interest rates twice, with a further tightening on the way, putting financial burdens under pressure.

Anti-business amendments and economic crisis

The risk for the president is that discontent spreads to other sectors. For the unions and the left, the strikes will serve as a test to get more people to join the movement. Recent polls suggest that public opinion is polarized between those who support the refinery strikers and those who do not. In this scenario, parliamentary debates on the budget bill can easily fuel tensions.