France, the script repeats itself because the real causes of the discomfort are not addressed

It is enough for a spark to strike in a remote place suburb to burn all France. The script is repeated by retracing the same chain of the triangle of fire: the trigger source is the killing or violent action of the forces of order attributable to a racist matrix; the oxidizer is the images circulating on social media; the fuel is the mass of the underprivileged, who live in disadvantaged conditions in low-income residential areas. The response methods are also identical. It is a public order problem and hopefully it is being fought as such with a hard fist in order not to be eroded by right-wing formations: more gendarmes, more checks, compression of civil liberties, crackdown on extremist Islamic communities or on centers that make converts proposing radical theses.

During the 2005 revolt, which ended with three weeks of burning and looting, Nicolas Sarkozy, then Home Secretary, helped to inflame spirits by vowing to “clean up the streets with a Karcher” (a brand of pressure washer) and using the word “garbage”. In 2017, however, the law expanded the range of exemptions that allow the police to fire legitimately. A great result for the gendarmerie unions, which also brought France the sad record, in Europe, for people killed at checkpoints.

You don’t need to be a sociologist to understand that discontent winds its way across French society, showing the shameless lacerations of the social fabric. The protest does not come only from the suburbs but has also been ridden by the yellow vests, by the workers against the pension reform and by the diverse environmentalist world. However, the structural causes are never addressed, because this would require a paradigm shift of capitalist development. Poverty, unemployment, precarious work, the lack of public services, the inadequacy of social policies, the retreat of welfare, the abandonment of the suburbs, deschooling are problems present throughout the West, which explode in the presence of a detonator: ethnic discrimination, feelings of exclusion, social disparities.

Now that July 14 is approaching, the French rioters could borrow the words spoken on July 5, 1852 by the former slave, now an eminent anti-slavery leader, Frederick Douglass in front of the Ladies’ Anti-Slavery Society of Rochester, in upstate New York. “Citizens, excuse me, let me ask: why am I called to speak here today? What do I, or those I represent, have to do with your national independence? Are those great principles of political liberty and natural justice embodied in that Declaration of Independence extended to us as well? I say this with a sad sense of disparity between us. I am not included in the confines of this glorious anniversary! Your high independence only reveals the immeasurable distance between us. The blessings you enjoy today are not enjoyed by all. The rich legacy of justice, freedom, prosperity and independence handed down from your forefathers is shared by you, not by me.”

In the long oration Douglass, after the harsh denunciation, appeals to the same American principles that are being celebrated hypocritically that day: to the “great principles of political freedom and natural justice” of the Declaration of Independence; to the “trampled” Constitution itself – which instead, says Douglass, “interpreted as it should be interpreted, is a glorious document of freedom”.

Even today, the European Constitutions, born as a medicine for totalitarianisms, have long bowed to the liberal doctrine, which humiliates the rights of workers and the dignity of citizens, or bent, like reeds, to the Atlanticist war wind. We are sure that Liberty, Equality, Fraternity are they still the cement of our societies?

