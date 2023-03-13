PARIS – Crucial week for pension reform. While the protest movement marks a drop in participation in yesterday’s marches, the Senate approved overnight the controversial revolution of the social security system wanted by Emmanuel Macron and in particular the raising of the legal age from 62 to 64 years. The text, discussed with an accelerated procedure activated by the executive to avoid numerous amendments presented by the opposition, received the support of 195 senators, 112 votes against (out of 345 voters).