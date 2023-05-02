France, the unions: new strike on June 6th. Controversy over the Economy Minister’s erotic novel

On the one hand the mobilizations that do not stop, on the other an executive increasingly in difficulty in terms of communication. After the demonstrations of May 1st, deemed more than successful with “more than 2 million people in the square”the organizations today relaunched and announced that there will be a new strike day next June 6th. A date chosen not by chance: it will in fact be two days before the presentation at theNational Assembly of the bill for the repeal of the pension reform text.

Meanwhile, the controversies against the Macron government do not stop. After the minister Marlene Schiappa appeared on the cover of Playboy, a new media case has broken out in the communication of the French government. The Minister of Economy Bruno the Mayor, in fact, has recently released a new novel with pages on an erotic background. Already the protagonist of avalanches of ironic posts on social media, Le Maire’s new novel calls into question the government and the management of communication at a time of serious social tensions in the country. “American Escape”, the minister’s latest novel, released last week in bookstores, sees the figure of the great pianist at the center Vladimir Horowitz through two brothers, Franz and Oskar Wertheimer, who go to one of his concerts at Cuba. During the journey, the book recounts, one of the protagonists describes the details of a very strong sexual arousal in very explicit terms.

The distance from the squares and continuous demonstrations creates controversy. And the wall of the government in front of the demands of those who protest. Today the representatives of the inter-union union set their conditions for a possible meeting in Matignon. She had been the premier Elisabeth Borne to announce that it wants to deliver an invitation to union leaders for a meeting this week: each union – it was decided – will be free not to present itself if it believes that the conditions are not met. After the success of the May 1 event – ​​which saw the participation of 2.3 million protesters across France according to trade unionsie 782 thousand according to the police – the detractors of the pension reform law do not intend to give up contesting it, despite the fact that the measure has now been promulgated, and are awaiting the next decisive steps.

The first is that, tomorrow 3 May, of the pronunciation of the Constitutional Council on the admissibility of the shared initiative referendum proposed by leftists. This is the second initiative of this type: the first request for a referendum was rejected because it was not in line with the criteria established by the Constitution. Few believe that the Council intends to grant the request, this time too. In any case, if this were the case, the signatures of one tenth of voters, 4.87 million, would then have to be collected within nine months. During which the reform, at least on paper, could still come into effect. On 8 June, however, the bill for the repeal of the provision on the postponement of the minimum retirement age to 64 will be presented in the National Assembly by the Liot group. The proposal may have some chance of passing se deputati The Republicans si unissero al Nupes e al Rassemblement National. But even in the event of adoption by the National Assembly, the text would then have to pass to the Senate, which has already approved the contested reform on two occasions.

The May 1st demonstration marked a further increase in tensions in the squares, with charges and very hard clashes. During the procession in Paris, an agent was hit by a Molotov cocktail: the man, as Bfmtv said, is hospitalized with severe burns and today the Paris prosecutor’s office announced the opening of an investigation into the attempted murder of a depositary of the public authority. According to figures provided by the Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin406 policemen and gendarmes were injured yesterday throughout France during the demonstrations and more than 500 people were arrested.