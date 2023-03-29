Home World France, trade unionist Berger: “Macron returns to dialogue otherwise he helps Le Pen”
France, trade unionist Berger: "Macron returns to dialogue otherwise he helps Le Pen"

France, trade unionist Berger: “Macron returns to dialogue otherwise he helps Le Pen”

PARIS – Laurent Bergerhead of France’s first trade union, the CFDT, has become the symbolic leader of today’s crisis: he is a moderate who once spoke with Emmanuel Macron and now instead it is found on the barricades together with the more radical confederations such as the CGT. Many even dream of his taking the field in politics. “I am and will remain a trade unionist” he replies in his office in Belleville before adding: “Of course, if there were a democratic emergency, I would give my contribution”.

