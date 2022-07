New judicial episode in the scandal on a vast trafficking of antiquities that directly involves the Louvre. Archaeologists Jean-Francois Charnier e Noëmi Daucé they are now suspected of promoting the sale of Egyptian artifacts despite warnings of their provenance.

The investigation had already led to the arrest of Jean Luc Martinezdirector of the Louvre between 2013 and 2021, accused of money laundering and complicity in organized fraud of archaeological finds.