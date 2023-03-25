Dozens of people were injured, two of them seriously, in the clashes that broke out between demonstrators and the police around the disputed water supply under construction in Sainte Soline (Deux-Sèvres), where thousands of people mobilized despite the ban on gatherings. According to Le Monde, several protesters, including a photographer, were injured. The French newspaper denounced the use of water cannons and stun grenades by the police, who also use quad bikes to move more easily in the mud. Several vehicles of the gendarmerie were set on fire.

the interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, he underlined on Twitter “the violence against our gendarmes by the extreme left in Sainte-Soline: unspeakable, unbearable. No one should tolerate this.” From 1.30 pm, the surroundings of the basin were rocked by numerous explosions. In the late morning a long procession had begun to parade, made up of at least 6,000 peopleaccording to the prefecture, around 30,000 according to the organizers – the collective of associations Basins no thank youthe environmental movement of Revolts of the Earth and of Peasant Confederation. “The objective is to approach and encircle the dock to stop the construction site,” said a member of the Rivolte della Terra at the start of the march. To face the demonstrators, more than 3,000 gendarmes and police officers.