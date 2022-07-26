Home World France will be fined more than 5,000 yuan for opening the air conditioner with an open door.
CCTV Financial News France Recently, France was hit by a heat wave, which led to a surge in electricity consumption and a shortage of energy. Since mid-July, many cities such as Paris have implemented municipal regulations of “open the air conditioner and not open the door”. If the air conditioner is left open, the store will be fined. The French government plans to roll out the practice nationwide, with fines of up to 750 euros (about 5,175 yuan). According to a report by French TV 3 on the 24th, orders for ice cubes have exploded since the beginning of May, but ice cubes in France have “melted like snow under the sun”. According to the report, the “ice crisis” has now spread to other countries in Europe, and many customers need to pay an extra 2 euros (about 14 yuan) for a glass of wine with ice.

