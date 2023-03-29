The French Cassation has confirmed the decision already taken by the Paris Court of Appeal to deny the extradition to Italy of the ten former militants of the extreme left who in 2021 had been arrested for crimes of political violence committed in the 1970s and 1980s, and subsequently released. The negative opinion of the Cassation on the extradition requests is therefore definitive.

The extraditions had been requested by the Italian government in 2021: they concerned Giorgio Pietrostefani, one of the founders of the Lotta Continua movement; former Red Brigade members Giovanni Alimonti, Roberta Cappelli, Marina Petrella, Sergio Tornaghi, Maurizio Di Marzio and Enzo Calvitti; the ex militant of Autonomia Operaia Raffaele Ventura; Luigi Bergamin of the Armed Proletarians for Communism and Narciso Manenti of the Armed Nuclei for Territorial Counterpower. They are between 62 and 79 years old and have lived in France for at least twenty-five years.

In June 2022, the Paris Court of Appeal opposed the Italian government’s request and denied extradition by referring to some articles of the European Convention on Human Rights which provide for the right to a fair trial and respect for private life and family members of defendants and convicts. In this case, more than thirty years have passed since the crimes for which the militants were tried in absentia in Italy. Specifically, the Court of Appeal held that the default procedure, as structured in Italy, did not correspond to the so-called due process requirements and therefore violated articles 6 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. He had then established that, once extradition had been granted, those arrested should be tried again, with the guarantees of a fair trial, but that Italy had not provided any guarantees of this eventuality.

Finally, he observed that for about thirty years Italy had not taken action with the French state to request extradition and that, in this long period, the people involved had rebuilt their lives, a family and had severed all ties with Italy. Not agreeing with these conclusions, the French public prosecutor’s office had appealed to the Cassation which has now however confirmed the sentence of the Court of Appeal.

Seven were arrested on April 28, 2021, while the other three turned themselves in in the following days. In Italy, the news had been taken as evidence of a change of position by the French government, which since the 1980s had offered asylum to Italian citizens under investigation or convicted of politically inspired criminal acts under the so-called Mitterrand doctrine. During the first term of French President Emmanuel Macron, a change had actually been noticed, confirmed after the arrests by Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti, who said: «I hope this decision will allow Italy to turn the page in a history soaked in blood and tears”. Shortly after the arrests, the ten were released, awaiting the decision on extradition. Macron himself, who had called the arrest of the former militants a “historic moment”, had reiterated the will that they be extradited because they had been “involved in blood crimes”.

According to the Italian justice Calvitti must serve 18 years and seven months for subversive association, armed gang, receiving weapons and association with terrorism purposes. Alimonti has a sentence of 11 years and six months for attempted murder, subversive association, armed gang, association with terrorist purposes. Cappelli, Petrella, Tornaghi and Manenti were sentenced to life imprisonment. Di Marzio must serve 5 years and nine months for attempted kidnapping. Ventura has sentences totaling twenty years. Finally, Pietrostefani must serve a residual sentence of 14 years and 2 months for having been held instigator of the murder of Commissioner Luigi Calabresi, which took place in Milan on May 17, 1972, at the end of a series of highly contested trials.

A few days ago the Court of Appeal of Lyon he rejected another extradition request presented by Italy against Vincenzo Vecchi, a militant sentenced in Italy to 11 years and 6 months for devastation and looting during the G8 summit in Genoa in 2001.