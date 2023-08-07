France, woman tortured and locked up at home for 12 years: husband arrested

Tortured and locked up since 2011 in an apartment in Forbach, in the Moselle department and in the eastern part of France. A woman was discovered this morning by police who arrested her 55-year-old husband. The man, of German nationality, was arrested around six in the morning and placed in custody. The wife was found naked in a roomwith a shaved head, malnourished and with fractures, specified a source close to the investigation, confirming information from Rmc.

Forbach is a quiet French town on the border with Germany. According to police sources, the woman was found in a locked room with bars and a torture bench was found inside the apartment where the couple lived. The victim, Rmc radio reveals, had fractures “in the legs and fingers” and was hospitalized.

The wife, of German origins like her husband according to radio Rmc, would have managed to call the German police, who in turn contacted their French colleagues before the intervention at dawn this morning. Second bfmtv, an investigation has been opened for kidnapping, aggravated rape, acts of torture and barbarism. In the apartment of horrors it would also be found a notebook” in which the man “wrote down the facts and moments in which he fed the victim”, reveals radio Rmc. A nightmare that lasted 12 years.

